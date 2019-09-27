Herald Tribune Obituaries
Mark Z. Fabrycy Obituary
Fabrycy, Mark Z
Nov. 18, 1922 - Sept. 25, 2019
Mark Z Fabrycy, American Economist, passed away on September 25, 2019 at his home on Siesta Key. He was 96. Mark was born on November 18, 1922 in Sosnowiec, Poland. He served with the British Army from 1942-1945 and was decorated with the Military Cross and Army Cross.
Mark was a member of the Econometric Society, American Economic Association and the Royal Economic Society.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Marie in 2011.
Service will be private.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
