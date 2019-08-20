Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery
Marks Moyseyevich Gorinshteyn


1929 - 2019
Marks Moyseyevich Gorinshteyn Obituary
Gorinshteyn, Marks Moyseyevich
Nov. 15, 1929 - Aug. 19, 2019
Marks Moyseyevich Gorinshteyn, of Sarasota passed away on Aug. 19, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margarita; children, Diana Parkhomovskaya (Aleksandr Parkhomovskiy) and Gennadiy Gorinshteyn; grandchildren, Vladimir Parkhomovskiy and Katarina Gorinshteyn. A graveside service will take place at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 am with Rabbi Katz officiating.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
