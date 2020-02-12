Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Jewish Congregation of Venice
600 N. Auburn Rd
Venice, FL
View Map
Marlene Price Isenberg


1937 - 2020
Marlene Price Isenberg Obituary
Isenberg, Marlene Price
April. 28, 1937 - Feb. 11, 2020
Marlene Price Isenberg, 82, of Nokomis, FL passed away on February 11, 2020.
She was the Assistant Director of Beth Am Day School in Miami, FL. Marlene was very active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice and The Inlets community.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Lawrence "Buck" Isenberg; two sons, Murray (Wendie) Price and Jeffrey (Beth) Price; a daughter, Sara (Bill) Mason; a sister, Roberta Schoenfield; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Rd. Venice.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Jewish Congregation in her honor.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
