|
|
Roth, Marsha C.
September 8, 2019
Marsha C. Roth, 79, of Longboat Key, Florida died peacefully in Boston, Massachusetts on September 8, surrounded by her four children.
Marsha was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, where she was raised by her parents Jack and Bertha Cohen. She graduated from Classical High School, Wellesley College, Columbia Teachers College, and the Yale School of Management.
Family was central to Marsha's life. Marsha first met her husband Peter at a piano recital in the seventh grade, where she sensed that Peter's mother would somehow play an important role in her life. Marsha and Peter were married for 45 years, and together they lovingly raised four children and became very engaged with the lives of their seven grandchildren. Marsha survived Peter by 11 years.
When Marsha and Peter were first married, they lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Marsha was a Latin teacher at Burlington High School. In 1966, they moved to Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where Marsha and Peter resided for 39 years and raised their family. Marsha was a very active member of the community. She served as President of the Junior League of Greater Springfield, published a book on the education and development of children in Springfield while on the Board of the Early Childhood Center, and was elected to the Longmeadow Board of Assessors. She also continued her love of Latin, through tutoring and substitute teaching. After graduating from the Yale School of Management in her 40s, Marsha began a career in real estate finance.
Marsha remained civically active during her Florida retirement. She volunteered with Dance – The Next Generation, an educational program of The Sarasota Ballet, and she supported Wellesley College recruitment and admissions efforts.
During the summer of 1959, Marsha lived with a family on the Italian Riviera, with whom she remained close friends throughout her life. Through this experience, she learned Italian, a language she continued to study and speak with great joy. This summer experience also launched a lifelong love of travel, cooking, gardening, and the arts.
Marsha is survived by her four children: Rebecca Roth of Boston, Massachusetts; Sarah Goldblatt of Sands Point, New York; Alexander Roth of London, England; and Abigail Roth of New Haven, Connecticut. Marsha is also survived by her seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, at 1:00 PM at Sinai Temple in Springfield, Massachusetts. Shiva will be observed at 7:00 PM that evening at 169 Wenonah Road in Longmeadow and on Friday, September 13, at 7:00 PM at Sinai Temple. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services of the Suncoast at 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, Florida 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019