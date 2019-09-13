|
|
Fulwider, Marsha
Apr 18, 1951 - Sep 8, 2019
Marsha Fulwider was born in Fort Myers, FL, to John L Folse and Sara F Folse. She is preceded in death by her father John, brother Keith Garland, maternal grandmother Sally Coarsey and grandfather Marshall Coarsey; paternal grandmother Mason Folse and grandfather Rupert Folse. She is survived by husband Randolf; son John; grandchildren Lillian Frances, Lucille Grace and Lucas Randolf. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019