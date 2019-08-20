Home

Marsha J. Conner


1944 - 2019
Marsha J. Conner Obituary
Conner, Marsha J
Sept. 14, 1944 - Aug. 12, 2019
Marsha J. Monroe Conner, age 74, of Sarasota, FL died at 12:15 a.m. on Monday August 12, 2019. She was born on September 14, 1944 in Peoria, IL to Roy N. and Betty J. (Skinner) Monroe. Marsha graduated from The Academy of Our Lady in 1962 where she served as President of the Future Nurses Club. Marsha went on to graduate from St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria where she had a career as a nurse for twenty years. In addition to raising her children, she explored her love of plants through a family business. Marsha was an avid reader and loved spending time in her own hosta gardens. Once retired, Marsha moved to sunny Florida to spend time with her daughter and spoil her granddaughters.
Marsha is survived by her brother Brad V. (Karen) Monroe of Morton, Illinois and her children Rory W. (Mary) Conner of Aztec, New Mexico and daughter Tisha L. (Brandon) Giles of Sarasota, Florida and grandchildren Kale and Emery Conner and Carissa and Katelynn Giles.
Marsha was preceded in death by her mother Betty J. Monroe (Skinner) and father Roy N. Monroe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 14th, 2019 at Resurrection Mausoleum and Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Memories and condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
