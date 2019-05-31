|
Friedman, Marshall
February 26, 1924 - May 27, 2019
Marshall Friedman passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Marshall was born in Chicago on February 26, 1924. He was the beloved son of Alexander and Miriam Friedman. He was married to the love of his life, Lois (Wallace) Friedman for 64 years. Father of Joel Friedman, Jeanne Naft (Stuart), grandchildren Marissa Hudson (Frank), Erica Agresta (Jonathan), great-grandchildren Dylan and Wade Hudson, sister Rita Chemers (Milton), and his loving nieces and nephews.
Marshall was a proud World War II veteran. At the age of 19, he was accepted as a cadet in the U.S. Navy and he flew many missions off aircraft carriers in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. After the war he continued serving in the Naval Reserves for 20 years. Marshall's love of flying began as a child and continued throughout his life. He and his family enjoyed many trips across the country in his passenger planes. His love of aviation turned to antique aircrafts, his favorite being his Waco biplane. He enjoyed performing in air shows and people compared his aerobatics to watching a ballet in the sky. He flew his beloved Waco well into his late 80's.
Lois and Marshall lived most of their married life in Waukegan, Il where Marshall owned a General Motors dealership. They made many wonderful lifelong friendships.
Lois and Marshall have been Sarasota residents for 17 years. A memorial service with full military honors will be held on June 6th at 11:00 AM at the Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Lois and her children will receive visitors from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Memorials for Marshall can be made to All Faiths Food Bank at 8171 Blaikie Ct., Sarasota, FL 34240 www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
