Angelora, Marta

Feb 25, 1937 - July 7, 2019

Marta M. Angelora, age 82, of Sarasota, FL passed away on July 7, 2019. Marta was born February 25, 1937 in Hoboken, NJ to the late Carlo and Rose Rafanelli.

She is survived by her daughters, Marta Marie and Rosanne; brothers, Dickie and Babe; cherished granddaughter, Luane. Marta is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Sonny.

Marta loved to cook and her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She enjoyed playing Monday dominoes with her dear friends, Pat and Barbara. On Tuesdays, you could find her at The Shriner's playing bingo. She especially looked forward to those always fun-filled surprise visits from her nieces, Renee, Rachel and Regina. Marta was a loving mother, sister and grandmother that will be greatly missed.

A funeral mass will begin at 10 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com. Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019