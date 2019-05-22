|
Ingram, Martha Ann Harden
Dec 31, 1953 - May 19, 2019
Martha Ann Harden Ingram, 65, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St, West Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave, East Bradenton, FL. With interment to follow in Ellenton. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2019
