|
|
Buenneke, Martha
March 18, 1937 - December 17, 2019
Buenneke, Martha Ann "Marty" (Pillars) passed away on Dec. 17, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, FL at the age of 82 after an incredibly courageous and graceful 25-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Marty was born in Des Moines, IA on March 18, 1937 to Dr. Floyd and Elizabeth Pillars. She was a fiercely loyal Iowan to her core, even after moving permanently to Florida in 2000. Marty had an amazing ability to make friends over the many walks of her life and this was always a major priority and source of joy for her. These friendships were kindled and maintained through the many causes and organizations to which Marty was dedicated. Her friends, both recent and lifelong, were a source of strength and energy for her, especially during challenging times in her long struggle with Parkinson's.
Marty's childhood was spent in Des Moines. After graduation from Theodore Roosevelt High School, she attended Grinnell College for two years before transferring to the University of Iowa. In Iowa City, she received her B.A in Elementary Education in 1959 and met her husband, Richard H. "Dick" Buenneke, whom she married in 1960. They were together for 43 years before Dick's death in 2003.
Marty was an incredibly compassionate, kind person who was dedicated to helping others, especially by volunteering her time and talents to social service organizations. Her many volunteer and community service responsibilities included being on the boards of the Des Moines YWCA, Orchard Place and the Junior League of Des Moines. Her tireless commitment to supporting human services in Des Moines ultimately led to her selection as President of the United Way of Central Iowa, an exceptional honor to be given to a "professional volunteer". In 1983, she was recognized as a Neighbor of the Week by the Des Moines Register with a headline reading "Countless charities in her life, but she's modest about it all."
Beyond her volunteer work, Marty found tremendous joy in gardening at the family cabin in Nisswa, MN. It was here that the family took in a stray dog, Pepper, whom Marty instantly bonded with as her favorite dog of all time. Marty also enjoyed taking creative writing classes and cooking, both for her family and on culinary trips she took with her best friends from Des Moines. In her later years, she found a new passion in painting which gave her an outlet for creativity despite her physical challenges with Parkinson's Disease.
Marty moved to the Plymouth Harbor community in Sarasota, FL, in 2004, and promptly began making friends, just as she had her entire life. In her later years, although she became more limited in her physical mobility, she had the blessing of support and companionship of some amazing caregivers who were like family to Marty.
Marty is survived by her two sons, Richard Jr. (Margaret) of Reston, VA., and John (Maria) of Minnetonka, MN; her three grandchildren, Katie Buenneke, Annie Buenneke and David Buenneke; her sister, Susan Newsome (Jon) and five nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Martha Buenneke will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday March 21st at Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's, 4411 Bee Ridge Rd #246, Sarasota, FL 34233 or the United Way of Central Iowa, 1111 9th st. #100, Des Moines, IA 50314.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 21, 2020