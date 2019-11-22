|
Burger, Martha
April 1, 1924 - Nov 14. 2019
Martha passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and caregivers on Nov 14, 2019. Memorial services will be held on a future date in the chapel at the Church of the Palms. Martha was born in Evanston, Ill. She attended New Trier high school, Pine Manor college and graduated from Northwestern University.
She resided and raised her family in Short Hills and Mantoloking, NJ. She was an active volunteer in the Junior League and president of a NJ chapter in 1958-59. She attended the national conventions in Washington D.C. and Seattle, Washington. She also volunteered at Overlook hospital, New Eyes for the Needy, Milburn thrift shop and tutored reading to needy children in Newark, NJ. In 1958, she was named one of the ten outstanding volunteers in NJ.
Martha moved to Florida in 1976 and continued her volunteer efforts at New College Library Association, Gulf Gate school and the Church of the Palms. She was president of the Oaks Club woman's club from 1995-96.
Martha was a member of the Short Hills Club, Baltusrol Golf Club, Bayhead Yacht Club, The Oaks Club, Field Club and KKG sorority survivors.
Martha is survived by her sons John and Mark Koeniger, daughters Deanne Spoor, Susan Pincus and step daughter Cynthia Kellogg, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. We will all greatly miss her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019