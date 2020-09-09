1/
Martha Dixon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dixon, Martha
Jul 14, 1933 - Sep 3, 2020
Martha O. Dixon, 87, of Sarasota, passed away on September 3, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Martha was born in Newton, MA. She graduated with an R.N. from Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing. Although her career was spent as an R.N., Martha's great passion was acting. A longtime resident of Smithtown, NY, Martha acted in many theatre productions during her time on Long Island. When she moved to Sarasota in the late 1970s, Martha continued acting in local productions at Theatre Works and Venice Little Theatre. Martha is preceded in death by her son Kevin R. Dixon. Martha is survived by her daughter Lynann Dixon of Sarasota, FL, her grandchildren: Juliet Good of Hickory, NC, Rachel Kashner of New York, NY and Grant Kashner of Golden, CO. Donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. The family will hold a private celebration of life, once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved