Dixon, Martha

Jul 14, 1933 - Sep 3, 2020

Martha O. Dixon, 87, of Sarasota, passed away on September 3, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Martha was born in Newton, MA. She graduated with an R.N. from Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing. Although her career was spent as an R.N., Martha's great passion was acting. A longtime resident of Smithtown, NY, Martha acted in many theatre productions during her time on Long Island. When she moved to Sarasota in the late 1970s, Martha continued acting in local productions at Theatre Works and Venice Little Theatre. Martha is preceded in death by her son Kevin R. Dixon. Martha is survived by her daughter Lynann Dixon of Sarasota, FL, her grandchildren: Juliet Good of Hickory, NC, Rachel Kashner of New York, NY and Grant Kashner of Golden, CO. Donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. The family will hold a private celebration of life, once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store