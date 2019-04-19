|
|
Robertson, Martha "Bitsy"
Nov. 30, 1931 - Apr. 19, 2019
Bitsy Robertson's
Graduation Announcement
On April 19 2019, Good Friday, our mother Martha "Bitsy" Robertson graduated! She is now standing in the throne room of God in all its glory because the Bible promises to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. She's now standing face-to-face with the Lord Jesus Christ who entered her heart as a four-year-old girl and never let her go. She would've been 88 on November 30 of this year. For over 80 years she never wavered in her faith and never stopped hanging onto the promises of God despite outliving her husband Bill Robertson and her son Drayton Robertson. Never once did any of us ever hear her complain to God about her circumstance. She's now reunited with the love of her life Bill Robertson and her son Drayton Robertson who passed away April 19, 2016. She would say to all of her loved ones and friends "don't cry for me you would not want me to leave this place and that this is but a brief separation until we meet again."
Martha "Bitsy" Robertson was born November 30, 1931 in Tampa Florida. She was a Gasparilla debutant and attend Plant high school where she was the graduation speaker .She went on to attend THE Florida State University , joined the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She transferred from there to the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary and graduated with a degree in fashion design and art. She then went to work as the Fashion advertising illustrator and designer for Viola Todd Women's shop, the 1950's version of today's Sax Fifth Avenue. She designed women's clothing and specialized in women's gowns and custom wedding dresses. She was also a wonderful portrait artist. Many people in Sarasota have those timeless portraits of their loved ones painted by mom.
In 1955, she met a young lawyer from Sarasota named Bill Robertson, and they knew they were meant to be. They were married on November 17, 1956 and had three boys: John Fite III ,William E. Robertson Jr , and Drayton Robertson. They lived an amazing life together raising their boys and serving the Lord together for 24 years until August 5, 1980 when her husband Bill Robertson passed away. Mom never remarried said that she already had the love of her life and had more in 24 years than most have in a lifetime.
On top of raising three rambunctious boys, she also served her community and in 1957 was a charter member of the Sarasota Junior welfare league, now known as the junior league opening the first center in Sarasota for at-risk women and children and providing free day care for working mothers.
After dad died, she had three boys in college and rolled up her sleeves and went back to work despite not having been in the workforce for more than 25 years. As with everything else she did, she was full speed and became a very successful realtor in Sarasota including being the top sales person for Michael Saunders for a number of years.
She and her husband were actively involved in the ministries of the First United Methodist church and later the Church of the Palms. After dad died, she joined the church of the holy spirit
in Osprey where she was an active member for over 39 years.
During her last six or eight years, her dementia did not keep her from brightening every room she went into. Anywhere she went she took the time to tell everyone around her how beautiful or handsome they were even if they weren't LOL. When asked how she was doing she would always say I'm doing wonderful and dancing and singing about Jesus. There's not a person that knew her or met her it was not touched by her unconditional love for all. Even in recent years when her mind faded, she was never too confused to wake up, open her eyes and when I asked how she was doing respond "wonderful"
She is survived by her Sister Mary Elizabeth Stevenson of Tampa, two sons, John Fite Robertson III and his wife Lalanya, William E. Robertson Jr and his wife Linda, her daughter-in-law Tamara Robertson Korom, and was "Granny" to 12 grandchildren, 8 Great grandchildren, 1 niece, 2 nephews, 2 grandnieces ,1 great grand niece and countless others she called family.
She is also survived by her beloved caregiver and our adopted sister, Laura Lang and her husband Bill who made mom's life amazing and loved her like their own. Laura gave us the great comfort knowing mom was always in loving Godly hands 24 seven for over six years. There are not enough words to thank Laura for what she did for mom and our family. We always wanted a sister to pick on anyway.
Grandma Bitsy (Dr. Fun) was the Uber grandma, had the house where all the kids hung out. She never hesitated to get on the floor with all the kids doing crafts, making Christmas eggs, making pies, teaching them to draw and color and showing us all how to enjoy life at every opportunity.
She always loved with her whole heart and will never be forgotten because she lives on in the lives she touched and the legacy of Godliness she left.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM in the sanctuary of Church of the Holy Spirit located at 129 Tamiami Trail, Osprey Florida 34229. The family ask that any contributions be made in lieu of flowers to The church by mail or online at https://www.chsosprey.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019