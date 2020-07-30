Yost, Martha "Matsie"
Sep 2, 1927 - Jul 26, 2020
Martha Ann "Matsie" Yost, 92, residing in Jacksonville, FL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 from COVID-19 at Community Hospice of Jacksonville, FL.
Matsie was born on September 2, 1927 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Rev. Helmus Link and Frances Ann (Probert) Miller.
Matsie is survived by her children, Joseph F. Yost III, Frances (Larry) D. Delaney, Daniel (Genelle) L. Yost, and Kurt (Mandy) V. Yost; grandchildren, Joey IV, Jason, Ashley, Hayley, Meghan, Martha, and Miller; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Matsie is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Yost Jr. in 1997; sister, Margaret Miller Mariotti in 1987; granddaughter, Allison Yost in 1980; and long time dear friend and companion, Dr. Robert Kromer in 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 with Fr. Phil Feltman presiding. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky, OH.
Those wishing to contribute to Matsie's memory may do so to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com
.