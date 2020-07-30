1/1
Martha "Matsie" Yost
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yost, Martha "Matsie"
Sep 2, 1927 - Jul 26, 2020
Martha Ann "Matsie" Yost, 92, residing in Jacksonville, FL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 from COVID-19 at Community Hospice of Jacksonville, FL.
Matsie was born on September 2, 1927 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Rev. Helmus Link and Frances Ann (Probert) Miller.
Matsie is survived by her children, Joseph F. Yost III, Frances (Larry) D. Delaney, Daniel (Genelle) L. Yost, and Kurt (Mandy) V. Yost; grandchildren, Joey IV, Jason, Ashley, Hayley, Meghan, Martha, and Miller; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Matsie is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Yost Jr. in 1997; sister, Margaret Miller Mariotti in 1987; granddaughter, Allison Yost in 1980; and long time dear friend and companion, Dr. Robert Kromer in 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 with Fr. Phil Feltman presiding. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky, OH.
Those wishing to contribute to Matsie's memory may do so to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory - Sandusky Chapel
1607 E Perkins Ave
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-3632
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory - Sandusky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved