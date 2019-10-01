|
Albaum, Martin
Nov. 5, 1927 - Sept. 28, 2019
Martin Albaum died September 28, 2019 after struggling with Parkinson disease for several years. Martin was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from City College of New York and Columbia University. He had a Fulbright Scholarship and studied at the Sorbonne in Paris. After working at the Rand Corporation and teaching at Michigan State University, Martin worked for 32 years at the Prudential Insurance Company where he became Vice President, Research and Long Range Planning for the Property and Casualty subsidiary. He is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Janet and her husband Harry Cerino, sister Helen Sunshine, step children Wendy Soldini and Dan Newman and step grandchildren, Marc Soldini, Eric Newman and Stephen Newman.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019