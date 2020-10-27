Johnson, Martin B.

Oct 22, 1950 - Jul 17, 2020

Martin Bowles Johnson, age 69, of St. Petersburg, died July 17, 2020. He was born October 22, 1950 in Durham, North Carolina. As the son of Navy pilot, Donald H. Johnson and Navy nurse, Virginia T. Johnson, Martin lived in a few different Naval port cities before settling in Sarasota during junior high. It was at Brookside Junior High that he started playing double bass under Mr. Werner. The joy of playing double bass in orchestra at Sarasota High School (under Bill Banks) and in the Admiral's dance band under Andy Wright fed Martin's passion for music. He was even honored to play in a special presentation of the West Coast Symphony Orchestra by virtuoso Gary Karr.

Martin studied music theory at University of South Florida, and completed his master's degree at University of Kentucky. From there, he went on to teach, first strings in Tennessee, then band in Yulee and Hillard, Florida. He enjoyed playing in the local Symphony Orchestra when time allowed (Nashville in the 70's and Jacksonville in the 80's and 90's), and his retirement dream was to return to Sarasota to play in his beloved West Coast Symphony Orchestra (now Sarasota Orchestra). Martin was greatly loved by his family and friends. He loved teaching his students and tried to impart a love for God, music, and life.

Martin is survived by his sister, Donna of Myakka, daughter Diana Horton of Pensacola, and step son, Dale Law of Georgia, five grandchildren, and six great grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of twenty-six years, Doris; sister, Becky Robertson, and step-daughter, Robin Wright. Inurnment is at Palmetto Cemetery in Palmetto. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sarasota Orchestra.



