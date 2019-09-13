Home

Martin David Tilson Iv


1967 - 2019
Tilson, IV, Martin David
March 19, 1967 - Sept. 6, 2019
David Tilson was born to Martin David Tilson III and Greta Susan (Humble) Tilson. He attended Grant High School in Oklahoma City and completed 3 years at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. He worked as a metal plating specialist in Tulsa, OK. and St. Petersburg, FL., and later as a machinist. He met Blanca Coto in St. Petersburg in 2000 and they lived together in a loving relationship until her death in October 2017. David moved to Sarasota, FL. in 2018 to be closer to his mother.
David loved water sports, especially sailing, motor boating and jet skiing. David was a very compassionate person who assisted many others who had fallen on bad times.
David is survived by his father, Dave Tilson in New York, his mother Greta Susan Ontko and his step father Joe Ontko in Lakewood Ranch, FL. David is also survived by his half-brother John Tilson and many other relatives. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory are caring for arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
