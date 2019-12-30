|
Kabcenell, Martin J.
May 27, 1926 - Dec. 27, 2019
Martin J. Kabcenell passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019 after a long illness. Born May 27, 1926 to Michael and Louise Kabcenell in Newark, New Jersey, he moved with his family to Pontiac, Michigan in 1942. He attended the University of Michigan and the University of Miami Law School and served as an Officer in the Navy and in the Naval Reserve from 1951 to 1966. He returned to the Detroit area in 1953 to lead Fleet Carrier Corporation, an automotive transport business, and to raise his family. In 1980, he moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut to serve on a corporate Board, and then retired to Sarasota, Florida in 1983.
Martin was predeceased by his parents, his brother Robert Kabcenell, and many wonderful friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Pauline Kabcenell, and his three children and their spouses: Derry and Charlene Kabcenell of Portola Valley, California; Andrea Kabcenell and John Kuder of Ithaca, New York; and Jim and Rhonda Kabcenell of Naples, Florida. He is also survived by three grandsons, Michael and his wife Darcy Kabcenell, Dane Kabcenell, and Ben Kuder, as well as Pauline's children Jeffrey, Janis, and Wendy Snyder.
His priority was, first and foremost, his much-loved family and dear friends. He enjoyed golf, tennis, and bridge in all forms. The family wishes to express its thanks and admiration for the caregivers and nurses from Take Care Home Health, who have filled his past two years with superb care and kindness.
Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Contributions in his memory can be made to the University of Michigan (Giving University of Michigan) or the ().
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019