Martin Thompson


1935 - 2019
Martin Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Martin
Jan 8, 1935 - Nov 18, 2019
Martin LeRoy Thompson, 84, of Venice, formerly of Lake Forest, IL and Carmel, IN passed away November 18, 2019 in Venice. He was born January 8, 1935 in Kindred, N.D. to the late Nathaniel and Victoria Parks Thompson. Dr. Thompson received a B.S.degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and his PhD. from Indiana University. During his 36 years of tenure, teaching chemistry at Lake Forest College, Dr. Thompson conducted sabbatical research at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado and the University of Sussex, UK.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Ann Switzer Thompson; daughter, Paige Slover (Mark) of Versailles, KY; son, Niels Thompson (Laura) of Indianapolis, IN; son, Kurt Thompson (Amy) of Plainfield, IN; daughter, Cole Healy (Peter) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Christine and William Slover, Annabella and Hazel Thompson; Dugan, Cole and Maggie Thompson and Olin and Victoria Healy, as well as his brothers Victor (Elaine) Thompson and Lyndon (Marlys) Thompson. In addition to his parents, Dr. Thompson was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight.
Dr. Thompson was a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church, the Venice Area Historical Society and the Venice Yacht Club.
A graveside service will be held in Monticello, IN on June 6th.
Please visit his online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
