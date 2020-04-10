|
Virgilio, Martin
Jul 4, 1925 - Apr 8, 2020
Marty Virgilio of Nokomis, Florida passed away on April 8, 2020 at the Lakewood Hospice facility in Lakewood Florida; he was 94.
Born in 1925 in Queens, New York Marty grew up in Brooklyn and as a teen competed locally in track, speedskating and boxing competitions. He left home to join the Navy at start of World War II. He served honorably as a machinist mate and a member of the shore patrol in both the Atlantic and Pacific campaigns. He returned home at the conclusion of the war, married Rose Donatelli and started a business with his father, Peter and brother, Joseph. The business, Pete and Sons located in Bayside, New York became a successful retail source for paint, wallpaper and art supplies. During that time Marty and Rose lived in Floral Park and Port Washington. Marty was member of the Bayside Lions Club and served in both local and national leadership positions. In 1973, Marty and Rose retired to Englewood Florida and lived in Circlewood. In 1984 they moved to the Inlets in Nokomis where Marty started a second career in real estate sales and subsequently worked at Paradise Reality in Venice until his mid-80's, retiring to stay at home to care for Rose.
Marty was predeceased by his wife Rose of 71 years, his parents Peter and Anna (Catania), his brother Joseph and sister Betty Slattery. He is survived by his sons Marty (Rosetta) of Vienna, Virginia, and Robert of Sarasota. Marty also leaves behind a niece and nephews residing in Florida and New York.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Tidewell Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL, 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020