Feigen, Marvin
Feb 8, 1926 - Jan 10, 2020
Marvin Aaron Feigen passed away in the Woodlands, Texas on the evening of January 10, 2020, at the age of 93. He will be greatly missed for his kindness, sense of humor, and immense care for others.
A proud graduate of Penn State University, he served in the United States Army, and had a long career as an aerospace engineer. In retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher, assisted students with Autism, and found many ways to help his community through volunteer work.
Marvin is predeceased by his father, Abraham Feigen; mother, Belle Feigen; and daughter, Anne Sarah. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lori Feigen; his two sons, Jonathan (Kathleen) Feigen, Larry Feigen; four grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Naughton, Emily Feigen, David (Taryn) Feigen, and Schuyler Feigen; his great-grandchild, Tanner Adams; his sister, Adelaide; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at Forest Park the Woodlands Funeral Home, TX with burial in Houston National Cemetery. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to Autism Speaks or . To leave an online condolence please visit www.forestparkthewoodlands.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020