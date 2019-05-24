|
|
Schuman, Marvin M.
Aug 25, 1922 - May 22, 2019
Marvin M. Schuman died May 22, 2019 at the age of 96. He leaves his loving wife, Fay (Loweke), devoted daughter, Constance (George Warner), and loving son-in-law, Ron Kroll. Preceding him in death: daughter, JoAnne Kroll and son, Craig Schuman. Also missing him are 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. The service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church located at 1475 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2019