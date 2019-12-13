|
Meadows, Marvin
Jun 9, 1927 - Dec 6, 2019
Lt. Colonel Marvin Dee Meadows (USAF, ret.) passed away Dec 6, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. Colonel Meadows was born June 9, 1927 in Pattonsburg, MO. An accomplished communications engineer for the Air Force, he was awarded the Bronze Star.
Col. Meadows is survived by his wife of 21 years, Joyce Meadows of Bradenton, two children, Allen Dee of Los Angeles and Marva Ann of Indianapolis and 3 grandchildren (Mackenzie, Madeleine, and Marissa) and a sister, Linda Truitt of Overland Park, KS. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth, of Indianapolis. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019