|
|
Mills, Marvin
Jun 1, 1925 - Nov 23, 2019
Marvin Mills passed away peacefully in Sarasota, FL. He was born June 1, 1925 in New York City, where he spent his childhood. A WWII veteran of the US Army Air Corps, he went on to study architecture under the GI Bill. He earned masters degrees in architecture and architectural history, as well as in philosophy. He built a career as an architect and college instructor, meanwhile pursuing research for many years on the origins of historic buildings in Europe and Asia. Marvin cared deeply about social justice, which led him to support Florida migrant farmworkers and other causes. He enjoyed art, reading, traveling, tennis, discussing current events, and socializing with a wide circle of friends and family. He is survived by his wife Laura of 70 years, his daughter Amy, and his son-in-law Steve.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019