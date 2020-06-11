Or Copy this URL to Share

Shepard, Marvin S.

May 26, 1932 - May 27, 2020

Marvin S. Shepard, 88, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Bradenton Chapel.



