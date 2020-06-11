Marvin S. Shepard
Shepard, Marvin S.
May 26, 1932 - May 27, 2020
Marvin S. Shepard, 88, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Bradenton Chapel.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
