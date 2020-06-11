Marvin S. Shepard
Shepard, Marvin S.
May 26, 1932 - May 27, 2020
Marvin S. Shepard, 88, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Bradenton Chapel.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
