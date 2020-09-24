Tauber, Marvin
Feb 26, 1931 - Sep 23, 2020
On Wed., September 23, 2020, Marvin Tauber passed away at age 89.
Marvin was born on February 26, 1931 in New York City, NY to his father Louis and his mother Leah. He grew up in the Bronx and began his career as a salesperson in 1951 at the Standard Trimming Co., NYC. He served his country in the Army, received the Army of Occupation Medal Germany and was honorably discharged in October 1953. He has three children Nicki, Jay and Andrew.
Marvin had a desire for reading. He also loved to complete the NY Times crossword puzzles and enjoyed watching sports with a particular affection for the NY Yankees. He was also an avid card player and was a wine sommelier. His interest in fine food and wine was natural extension of rising through the sales ranks of Minner's NY, President of Alco Tableware and eventually becoming part owner and President of Abco Tableware. Marvin specialized in tableware and flatware that served the first class of airlines worldwide and once designed pieces used aboard Air Force One. Marvin's career provided him the opportunity to travel around the globe. He was known for his salesmanship, quick wit and playful spirit.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, his mother, his sister Beatrice and brother Jack. He is survived by his three children Nicki Berkowitz Samuels (Charles), Jay Tauber and Andrew Tauber (Ellen). He is also survived by his five grandchildren Adam Berkowitz, Eric Berkowitz (Melissa), Derrick Tauber (Stephanie), Jasi Murphy (Brendan) and Zachary Tauber.
A funeral and memorial service will be held on a future date. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson Council at 555 City Avenue - Suite 480, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or online at https://theparkinsoncouncil.org/donate/
