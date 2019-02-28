|
Toney, Marvin
Dec 16, 1955 - Feb 18, 2019
Marvin Toney, 63, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Palmetto, Florida, died on Feb 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, Mar 1, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Fl 34221. Services will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, May 2, 2019 at Mt Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, 1703 Tallevast Rd, Sarasota, Florida 34243 with burial to follow in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
