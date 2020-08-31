Sykes, Mary Adelaide Flanders

Sep 14, 1930 - Aug 21, 2020

Mary Adelaide Flanders Sykes of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Weare, N.H. passed away August 21, 2020. She was 89.

Born September 14, 1930, Manchester, N.H. the daughter of Franklin Flanders and Florence Emerson Flanders.

Mary graduated with honors from Weare High School, 1948 and received a BA degree in history from Duke University in 1952.

A resident of Brattleboro, VT from 1956-1975, Mary was active in community affairs and the Republican Party. Her activities were punctuated by a term as President of the Vermont Federation of Republican Women 1967-1969 and as a member of the Vermont State Republican Committee serving as a delegate to the Vermont State Republican

Convention in 1960, '64 and '68. Mary was also a member of the Brattleboro Riding Club, and served as president 1972-1973.

Moving back to Weare in 1975, Mary was a founding partner of Sykes and Flanders, Booksellers, 1976-2000 and also of New Hampshire Book Auctions, 1985-2000. Mary held a Hew Hampshire Auctioneer's License from 1985 until her retirement in 2001.

She married Richard Lee Sykes of Suffolk, VA, in 1953. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Sykes, Moretown, VT, Katherine Sykes-Goulet, Manchester, N.H. and Franklin Sykes of Wolfeboro, N.H. and their spouses; a brother, Stephen Flanders, Weare, H.H., four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren . Mary was predeceased by her husband, Dick, of almost 60 years and an infant daughter, Sarah Ann Sykes.



