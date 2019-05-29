Home

Mary Alyce Brown/Hartman


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Alyce Brown/Hartman Obituary
Brown/Hartman, Mary Alyce
January 6, 1925 - May 23, 2019
Mary Alyce Brown/Hartman, age 94, of Venice, died May 23, 2019. She was born January 6, 1925 in Ft. Myers, FL and came to Venice in 1951. She was a loving wife, mother and volunteer in the Venice community, working in real estate and as a medical assistant. She was active in girl scouting and a founding member of Venice Yacht Club. In her later years she travelled the world.
She leaves her two children, son Owen Woodson Brown, and daughter Gina Hamilton; four grandchildren, Ramsey Brown, Robyn Brown-Ayer, Molly Brown, and Logan Hamilton; and two great grandchildren Riley and Alyce Ayer.
There will be no public memorial service. To share a memory of Mary or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019
