Mary Ann Borowitz
1931 - 2020
Borowitz, Mary Ann
Sep 7, 1931 - May 8, 2020
Mary Ann Borowitz of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2020 at the age of 88, following a bout with cancer.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Lynn Marie Borowitz of Brooklyn, NY.
Mary Ann was born in Pittsburg, PA on September 7, 1931 to Gustav and Hildegard Rosenfeld. She married her high school sweetheart Raymond Borowitz in 1949 and moved to Escondido, CA, where they raised Lynn. After retirement, Mary Ann and Ray moved to Sarasota, where they lived happily until Ray's passing in September, 2011.
Family and friends will remember Mary Ann for her generous and caring nature as well as her zest for life. She was a devoted mother and friend, an avid gardener, and a deeply religious woman. She leaves behind many grateful and bereft friends from across her life path.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts in Mary Ann's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html



Published in Herald Tribune from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
