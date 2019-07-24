|
|
King, Mary Ann
Dec 26, 1948 - July 23, 2019
Mary Ann King, 70, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Emanuel King, daughter Leah King, sons Robert Smith, Asher King and Ryan King (Dina). She also leaves 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Anne Marie King. Her greatest Joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel, 2118 Constitution Blvd., Sarasota. www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 24 to July 28, 2019