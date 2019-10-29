Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Krebs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann P. (Semmelhack) Krebs


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann P. (Semmelhack) Krebs Obituary
Krebs, Mary Ann P. (nee Semmelhack)
Aug 26, 1928 - Oct 18, 2019
KREBS, Mary Ann P. (nee Semmelhack), of North Port, Fl. died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019 with family at her side. She was 91. Survivors include son, Jeff (Kay) Krebs; daughters, Judi (Gerry) Bonin and Janet Krebs; grandchildren, Jenni (Greg) Ellis, Cathi (Matt) Hunt, and Carol (Kyle) Fox; great-grandchildren, Sylvie, Nathan, and Robbie; many more relatives and friends. She is predeceased by husband, Robert "Bob" Krebs; parents, Charles and Florence Semmelhack; and sisters, brother and other family members. Mary Ann believed in family, faith, friendship and lived her life accordingly. As a family we were cherished and her friends were many and dear. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass will be held on November 2, 2019, 10AM, at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, FL. A second Memorial Service followed by a burial will be Nov. 7th at St. Therese Catholic Church Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Mary Ann's life please make donations to San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, Fl, or St. Therese Catholic Church Milwaukee, WI or The Ronald McDonald House in Milwaukee, WI. To share a memory or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now