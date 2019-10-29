|
|
Krebs, Mary Ann P. (nee Semmelhack)
Aug 26, 1928 - Oct 18, 2019
KREBS, Mary Ann P. (nee Semmelhack), of North Port, Fl. died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019 with family at her side. She was 91. Survivors include son, Jeff (Kay) Krebs; daughters, Judi (Gerry) Bonin and Janet Krebs; grandchildren, Jenni (Greg) Ellis, Cathi (Matt) Hunt, and Carol (Kyle) Fox; great-grandchildren, Sylvie, Nathan, and Robbie; many more relatives and friends. She is predeceased by husband, Robert "Bob" Krebs; parents, Charles and Florence Semmelhack; and sisters, brother and other family members. Mary Ann believed in family, faith, friendship and lived her life accordingly. As a family we were cherished and her friends were many and dear. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass will be held on November 2, 2019, 10AM, at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, FL. A second Memorial Service followed by a burial will be Nov. 7th at St. Therese Catholic Church Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Mary Ann's life please make donations to San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, Fl, or St. Therese Catholic Church Milwaukee, WI or The Ronald McDonald House in Milwaukee, WI. To share a memory or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019