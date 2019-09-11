|
Quigley, Mary Ann
Sept 30, 1945 - Sept 3, 2019
Mary Ann Quigley, 73, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Enterprise, Alabama, died on Sept 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK JR. Way Sarasota. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at C.L. Chandler Memorial Chapel, 1425 Dr. MLK JR. Way Sarasota, Fl.. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019