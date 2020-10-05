1/1
Mary Barbara (McKeough) Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Butler, Mary Barbara (McKeough)
Mar 28,1932 - Sep 12, 2020
Mary Barbara Butler(Barbara), 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 12, 2020.
A devout Catholic, Barbara was born in South Bend, Indiana. She attended St Marys College and became a Registered Nurse.
While spending time in Florida she met Charlie Butler and they married in Sarasota in 1957. They raised 5 children and she enjoyed Sarasota for 45 years until moving to the Orlando area to be near grand children.
Barbara loved adventure and always found a beach, State Park ,water park, parade or Christmas show to share with her children and grand children.
She is survived by 4 loving children who will miss her deeply. Tim Butler, Cissie Carpenter(Van), Julie Butler, John Butler and was preceeded in death by a son Chuck Butler. Survived also by 6 grand children, Kelly Carpenter, KC Carpenter, Charles Butler, Madison Butler, Camryn Butler, TJ Butler and 2 great grand children Marley and Scarlett.
Services will be held October 10,2020 at 11:00 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church 526 N Park Ave, winter Park,Fl 32798

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved