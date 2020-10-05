Butler, Mary Barbara (McKeough)

Mar 28,1932 - Sep 12, 2020

Mary Barbara Butler(Barbara), 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 12, 2020.

A devout Catholic, Barbara was born in South Bend, Indiana. She attended St Marys College and became a Registered Nurse.

While spending time in Florida she met Charlie Butler and they married in Sarasota in 1957. They raised 5 children and she enjoyed Sarasota for 45 years until moving to the Orlando area to be near grand children.

Barbara loved adventure and always found a beach, State Park ,water park, parade or Christmas show to share with her children and grand children.

She is survived by 4 loving children who will miss her deeply. Tim Butler, Cissie Carpenter(Van), Julie Butler, John Butler and was preceeded in death by a son Chuck Butler. Survived also by 6 grand children, Kelly Carpenter, KC Carpenter, Charles Butler, Madison Butler, Camryn Butler, TJ Butler and 2 great grand children Marley and Scarlett.

Services will be held October 10,2020 at 11:00 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church 526 N Park Ave, winter Park,Fl 32798



