Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mollo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth Mollo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beth Mollo Obituary
Mollo, Mary Beth
June 2, 1959 - July 17, 2019
Mary Beth Mollo (nee Hoelter) died on July 17, 2019. She was surrounded with love by her family and under the care of Tidewell Hospice. She fought a brave battle with breast cancer for 12 years. The family wishes to thank all those involved in her care, especially Dr. Robert Whorf at Florida Cancer Specialists.
A celebration of her life will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Ave. Sarasota on November 16th at 11:30 am. All are invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Download Now