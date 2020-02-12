|
Biegler, Mary
May 22, 1932 - Feb. 8, 2020
Mary (Vitale) Biegler of Venice, Florida passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 at age of 87.
Formerly from Westfield, New Jersey, she retired as a teacher and Vice Principal of the Orange Avenue School in Cranford, New Jersey. Mary loved her teachers and students and in retirement she shared many stories that expressed her devotion to them.
She was a beloved member of her Gulf Shores Condominium Community where she contributed her time and talents to her friends and neighbors.
Mary is survived by her husband Fred Biegler.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave W., Venice, Florida on Friday February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will be held at the Venice Yacht Club at a later date.
Donations may be made in Mary's name to Tidewell Hospice Venice located at 210 Wexford Blvd. Venice, Florida, 34292.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020