Bontrager, Mary
April 19, 1933 - July 10, 2019
Mary Bontrager, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Hartville, Ohio, died on July 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on July 15, 2019, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34240. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on July 16, 2019 at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34240. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 13, 2019