Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Mennonite Church
2985 Bethel Lane
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Mennonite Church
2985 Bethel Lane
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bontrager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bontrager


1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mary Bontrager Obituary
Bontrager, Mary
April 19, 1933 - July 10, 2019
Mary Bontrager, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Hartville, Ohio, died on July 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on July 15, 2019, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34240. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on July 16, 2019 at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34240. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries