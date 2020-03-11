|
|
Ellard, Mary C.
Oct. 23, 1937 - Mar. 8, 2020
Mary C. Ellard died peacefully at the age of 82 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL. Born and raised in Blue Mountain Lake, NY, she was a graduate of Indian Lake High School in Indian Lake, NY and Mount Sinai Nursing School in New York City. After relocating to New Jersey, she was a long-time employee of Sayreville Medical Group. Mary is remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, a dedicated nurse, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and an artist. She is survived by her husband Harry A. Ellard III, daughter Nancy and granddaughter Olivia Ellard of Palm Harbor FL, daughter Kim, son-in-law George (Gerry), and granddaughter Meredith Brennan of Jackson, NJ. She is predeceased by her brother Martin Jones, and sisters Orpha Curry and Delores Strobeck. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020