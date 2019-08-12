|
|
Hays, Mary C.
Aug 6, 2019
Mary C Hays, 90, of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Lowell and Cedar Lake, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Mary was a beautiful person who was and still is the heart and soul of the family. She loved God, family and friends immensely. She is survived by her children, Gale (Daniel) Eder, James (Susan) Hays, Donna Hays, John (Pam) Hays, Michael (Chrissy) Hays. Grandchildren Kristina (McAlee ) Lemene, Nicole (Snider) Page, Daniel (Robyn) Eder, Jimmy Hays, Jaime Goulet, Lisa (JD) Tally, Patrick Hays, Joshua Rice, Cody Rice, Sydney Hays, Jackson Hays and Lyla Hays. She is also survived by nine loving great grandchildren with a tenth due to be born this winter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil J. Hays, sisters Frances Summerlot, Hedwig Gordon and brother Robert (Audrey) Mueller.
Mary was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake, IN and Epiphany Cathedral Church in Venice, FL. South Shore Country Club Monday and Thursday ladies golf leagues.
Visitation, Friday August 30 from 4-8 at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation, Lowell, IN. 604 Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN with Funeral Mass, Saturday August 31 at 2 PM at Holy Name Catholic Church 11000 W 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN . Private burial will follow at St. Edwards Cemetery in Lowell, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, FL, , Holy Name Parish in Cedar Lake, IN and South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights, IL. The family requests that as a special tribute to Mary, we find kindness in our hearts and share it with the people we encounter.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2019