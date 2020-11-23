1/1
Mary Catherine Yuskavage
Yuskavage, Mary Catherine
Nov. 20, 2020
Mary Catherine Yuskavage (nee Duffy) passed away peacefully November 20 at home in Sarasota Florida at the age of 89. She was the oldest child of James and Margaret Duffy, who immigrated from Ireland's County Mayo. Mary was born in Philadelphia in 1931 and moved with her parents to New York City a few years later. As a young girl, she contracted rheumatic fever and was in and out of hospitals while still in elementary school. After high school, she married Charles J. Yuskavage, whom she met in Philadelphia while visiting her cousin. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 4.
Mary worked in the accounting departments of several Philadelphia-area businesses and made frequent trips to Ireland to visit her many relatives. She often remarked that she felt most at home in Ireland. In 1999, Mary and Charles moved to Sarasota where Mary volunteered at the Florida Studio Theatre and the Sarasota Ballet. She maintained an active interest in politics that she attributed to her father James and his role in the Irish independence movement.
Mary is survived by her husband Charles, son Robert Emmett (Paula), sisters Theresa Linekin and Margaret Freund, grandchildren Alexander (Shannon), Julia (Mark), and Timothy (Krystal), great-grandchildren Anna and Simon, in-laws Eugene and Marie Yuskavage, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary's family would like to thank her caretakers Mary, Renee, Patricia, and Kelly for their compassionate care over the last few months. A private viewing will be held at Toale Brothers funeral home in Bradenton.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
