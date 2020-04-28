Home

Mary Charlene West


1925 - 2020
Mary Charlene West Obituary
West, Mary Charlene
May 26, 1925 - Apr 26, 2020
Died at age 94. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Curtis C. West and her eldest son Michael West. Surviving her are son Dennis (Cathy) West and children Patrick (Danielle) West and Stacey (Jason) Horstkamp. Her daughters, Mary West and her daughter Christina (Eric ) Waugh and Claire (Lance) Hochstedler and their daughter, Lauren. And her son, Kevin West, and 4 great-granddaughters.
Mom lived her life caring for her family while serving God.
Her ashes will be placed in the San Pedro Catholic Church Memorial Garden, North Port, Florida
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
