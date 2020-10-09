1/1
Mary Donikian
1923 - 2020
Donikian, Mary
May 7, 1923 - Sep 30, 2020
Mary Adrienne Donikian passed away peacefully on the evening of September 30, 2020, at the age of 98.
Born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey, Mary emigrated to the United States with her family in 1946. After earning her master's degree in Microbiology at UPenn, Mary had a long and illustrious career in research and development of vaccines and travelled the world presenting the findings of her team.
After retiring in the mid-eighties, Mary moved to Sarasota, Florida, which she enjoyed immensely. She served as a docent at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art for over twenty years and found a wonderful community of art-loving contemporaries. She was a fan of the Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Opera and Sarasota Orchestra.
Mary loved to travel. Throughout her years of adventurous travel, with friends and solo, she visited over 60 countries. Her fluency in five languages came in handy! When she was home, Mary enjoyed playing bridge, and backgammon, philately, watercolor painting, and studying art and history. She was devoted to her friends and family, loved to entertain and did so often.
Mary is survived by nephews John and James (Georgia) Markarian and niece, Linda Markarian and great niece and nephew Sofia and Enzo Markarian.
Gifts in Mary's memory can be made to the Armenian Tree Project (Armeniantree.org).

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
