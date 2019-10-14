Home

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 968-2231
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Tampa, FL
Mary E. Gray


1920 - 2019
Feb 23, 1920 - Oct 8, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Gray, 99, formerly of Temple Terrace FL and widow of John T. Gray, passed away October 8, 2019 in Venice, Fl. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Fender (Bill) and Abigail Dyer (John); grandchildren, Loren Fender, Heather Dyer Dykstra, Ian Dyer (Christy) and Amy Fender Gentes (Chris); and great grandchildren, Simone Fender, Gray and Addison Dykstra, Wes, Eli and Luke Dyer. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Fl. Those wishing to send flowers should direct them to the Blount and Curry FH - Carrollwood Chapel, Tampa or donate to the Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Fl, in memory of Mary.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
