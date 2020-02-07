|
|
Mullen,
Mary E. (Betty)
Dec 8, 1923 - Jan 14, 2020
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Mullen, 96, of Sarasota, FL, passed away January 14, 2020 due to natural causes. She is survived by her children, John, Mary Minor and Michael.
Betty was a veteran of WWII and served in the U.S. Marine Corps where she met her husband, John Mullen, Sr. Her life was devoted to raising her family, and upon retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively and they lived a rich and rewarding retirement in Sarasota.
As a neighbor remarked: "she was an institution in our neighborhood" as indeed, she was. She will be remembered by family and friends for her wit, devotion, feistiness and commitment to stimulating curiosity. She was a relaxed and gracious host and was admired for her generosity and humor. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and circle of friends.
Services will be privately observed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020