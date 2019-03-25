|
|
Schultz, Mary Edith
Nov 1, 1922 - Mar 23, 2019
Mary Edith Schultz, aged 96, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Venice, Florida. Edith, as she preferred to be called, was born November 1, 1922 in New York City to William E. H. and Mary (Calderwood) Johnston. She grew up in Mount Vernon, New York. She married John Anthony Schultz on December 11, 1943. Together they raised their four Children Pamala Glenn (Frank), Rosemary Emery (Mark), Joan Burns (Thomas) and John P. (Jeanine Stout) in Pelham, New York. She was a housewife who delighted in sewing clothes for her children. She also worked as the bookstore manager of the College of New Rochelle. She moved to Florida with her husband after their retirements. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years and her son John p. (Jack). She is survived by her daughters and daughter-in-law, her sister Carolyn Hustis, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Edith will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida alongside her Husband. A private service will be held at later date. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice (1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952).
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2019