|
|
Meadows, Mary Ellen
January 16, 1925 - October 17, 2019
Mary Ellen Meadows passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 94. A resident of Venice for over 60 years, since 2007 she has resided in the Richmond, VA area. Born Mary Ellen Gentry on January 16, 1925 in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of Isaac Newton Gentry and Pearl Elizabeth Davis. Following the death of her parents, Mary Ellen moved to Umatilla, FL where she was raised by her uncle and aunt, William and Helen Norton. Mary Ellen attended Stetson University, graduating in August of 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. In September of that year, she married John G. "Jerry" Meadows Sr., and in 1948, settled in Venice, where Jerry and his brother-in-law, James M. Dick, became partners in Dick & Meadows Pharmacy. Mary Ellen was organist and choir master for St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was well known for her beautiful singing voice and as the director of the women's vocal groups, The Coquettes and The Sweet Adelines. She was also very active in civic and social affairs with a wide circle of friends, and she and Jerry were both long time members of the Venice Yacht Club. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, John G. Meadows Sr., her twin brother, Charles E. Gentry and grandson, Jeffrey Forbes Meadows. Mary Ellen is survived by her sons, Dr. John G. Meadows, Jr. (Emilie), Dr. James C. Meadows (Alice), Jeffrey A. Meadows (Mark) and first cousin, Margaret Ann Norton Womack. She has three grandchildren, Chris Meadows, Sarah Meadows, James C. Meadows, Jr. (Stephie) and one great-grandson, Finn Alexander Meadows. A service of remembrance and interment will be held for the family at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, VA 23226 or online at https://www.ststephensrva.org/.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019