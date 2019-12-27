Home

Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Mary Ellen Strzempka


1942 - 2019
Mary Ellen Strzempka Obituary
Strzempka, Mary Ellen
Oct 27, 1942 - Dec 27, 2019
Mary Ellen was a devoted wife to Gerald and loving mother to Maureen, Michael and Daniel. She was also proud to be a grandmother for Caitlyn, Abigail, Maighan, and Aidan. She is also survived by her brother Lawrence Roedl and his five children.
For 31 years she was a Librarian and Teacher at Incarnation Catholic School. She was a lover of children's books and inspired reading in the younger generations. She loved to travel and was an avid fan of the Lightning and Rays.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to Incarnation Catholic School.
Memorial Service will be on December 31, 2019 at 1 PM at Incarnation Catholic Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
