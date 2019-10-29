|
|
Smith, Mary George
Feb 9, 1938 - Oct 28, 2019
Mary George Smith, nee Schnell, passed into eternal life on October 28, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Formerly of Charleston, WV, Mary George was born on February 9, 1938 in Louisville, KY to Edward and Thekla Schnell.
Mary George attended Ursuline College and worked as a Medical Technician in pediatrics. Her volunteer activities included membership in the Fillies Club of Louisville and teaching students with dyslexia how to read under Dr. Shedd of Alabama.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles R. Smith Sr.; sons Todd A. Smith (Tina) and Charles R. Smith Jr (Genie); three grandchildren Amanda Smith, Shelby Smith, and Grayson Smith; and her sister Patricia S. Harrison (Doug). Mary George was predeceased by her sister Jeanne S. Wagner; her brother Edward B. Schnell, Jr.; and her parents Edward B. Schnell, Sr. and Thekla Schnell.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, October 31st, from 4pm to 6pm at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy Sarasota, FL 34236.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ringling College of Art and Design www.giving.ringling.edu or to Mote Marine Laboratory www.mote.org/support/donate .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019