Irwin, Mary Grancis
Aug 24, 1922 - Jun 9, 2020
Mary Francis Irwin (nee Thornton) of Nokomis Florida passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at age of 97. Born in Irvington NY to Martin and Fanny Thornton, she was the second of six children. Proceeded in death by her husband of 66 years John J. Irwin of Irvington NY, her daughter Linda Irwin Simons, parents and siblings: Anne Thornton Anderson, Martin Thornton, Robert Thornton and Thomas Thornton. She is survived by her children: Jack Irwin of West Des Moines Iowa, Robin Irwin Waters of Nokomis Florida, Ann Irwin Conlan (Richard) of Norco California and Sydney Irwin Dunitz (Jordan) of Minnetonka MN, 8 loving grandchildren, her amazing great granddaughter Josie Christine Irwin, her sister Margaret Thornton Welch (Jack) of Toms River, NJ, 12 nieces and nephews and many loving friends.
As a World War II bride Mary lived in St Augustine Florida while her husband patrolled the isolated beaches for German U boats. When her husband was shipped to the Pacific she returned to NY. Together they raised five children in Irvington. Mary was smart, energetic, generous and caring. She took care of her children, parents, in –laws, siblings and friends. Mary was active member of the Irvington community. She was involved in public school, Immaculate Conception Church, scouting and politics. She played cards weekly for 50 years with Irvington ladies. She worked as an election Judge and then in the law Department of General Foods in Rye NY. She and her husband were avid travelers. They travelled all over the US, visited Irish Castles, Europe and Russia. They loved their time in the Greek Islands with their daughter Robin. They frequently visited their children and grandchildren. Mary and Jack moved to Nokomis Florida in 1996 where they hosted family and old friends while making new friends. They loved the warm weather and Casey Key.
She will be interred next to her husband at Sleepy Hollow cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association
.